Teenage athlete strikes gold on England debut

Worksop athlete Nathan Langley took gold on his national debut at the English Schools Home International in Ireland.

The competition in Athlone was his last as an under-17 athlete and he finished on a high as the English quartet took top spot.

The four man team from all over England took part in an indoor pentathlon which consisted of 60m hurdles, shot, 400m, long jump and 800m. Langley recorded a personal best in the first event of the day, the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.73 seconds. His shot, 200m and long jump all produced very respectable results.

But he saved his best for the last event of the day in the 800m. A superb run saw him finish his heat in first place in 2.08.86 (new PB), coming third overall.

After all the scores had been added up, Langley finished eighth inidividually and the team came first.