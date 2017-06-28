Taylor full of energy to move third

Retford racer Jake Taylor climbed to third in the RX150 MSA British Rallycross Championship after a sixth-place finish in the third round at Pembrey.

The MSA Academy member returned to action thanks to securing support from Loco Energy Drink, which allowed him to continue his season in the MSA British Rallycross Championship support category.

Taylor was seventh, fourth and sixth in the three qualifying races in Wales to secure a third-row start for the all-important final, despite struggling with the set-up of the single-make, single-seater buggy.

In the final, the driver ran in sixth position for each of the six laps and proved his potential by consistently setting his fastest laps of the weekend to move up to third in the championship.

“It was fantastic to get back behind the wheel of the RX150 at Pembrey. It’s such a great feeling,” said former Junior RX racer Taylor.

“Achieving sixth place overall behind seasoned racers and champions is a very strong result for me.

“I also have to say a big thank you to local companies Retford Autofinishers and Createinn Design for their continuous support, and for turning around the work for the Loco buggy’s new livery and paintwork in just two days.”