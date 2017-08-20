Student plans Channel swim for mental health charity

Have your say

A student from Gateford is to swim the English Channel to raise funds for a national men’s mental health charity.

Jack Trewick, 21, will attempt the crossing of more than 21 miles solo next August.

The Leeds University business student said: “I did my first Iron Man triathlon last year and raised £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support, and when I finished I thought ‘what’s next?’”

“It’s a big challenge, fewer people have done it than climbed Everest, but I’m more excited than daunted.

He is aiming to raise £5,000 for CALM, which works to prevent young male suicide.

Jack said: “A few of my friends have been in difficulty, but it’s wider than that.

“It’s a really important thing to build a campaign on.”

His training will peak at 40-hours a week in the pool, along with competitive open water events all winter.

Jack is seeking donations to the charity and business sponsors to help cover costs.

Find out more at http://bit.ly/2uQIT7Y or send an email to jack.trewick@aol.com.