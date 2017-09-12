Stock-car star Johnson bids for world title glory

Stock-car racer Dan Johnson, of Worksop, is going for gold on Saturday when he starts on the front row of the 34-car grid for the final of the BriSCA F1 World Championship at Ipswich.

Johnson, who has won the National Points and European Championships during his 11-year career, will be aiming to erase the memory of 12 months ago when he led the world final on the shale oval at Coventry.

Having finished runner-up twice previously, he looked to have the race at his mercy ahead of Frankie Wainman Jnr. But all was not well with his car, and after problems with his brakes, he popped a tyre and found himself out of the race.

Now Johnson is gunning for compensation after winning his world semi-final at Stoke with ease last month to set up his tenth world final bid in which he lines up alongside race favourite Nigel Green.

He expects the race to be tough and is philosophical about his chances. “I’d love to win, obviously, but it’s a one-off race where anything can happen,” he said. “I just go racing to enjoy it. I don’t take it seriously, like some do. I’ve had car gremlins before.

“If someone wants to take me out, spin me out or wreck my car, well, it’s not the end of the world, There will be other world finals.”