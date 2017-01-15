Sparken Hill dominate shield quarter-finals

Three teams from Sparken Hill made it through to the semi-finals of the Mike Tunningley Shield.

Division Three leaders Sparken Hill Blue Jays surprised Division Two side DTH Redlands Rookies by winning four of the nine singles matches.

Connor Bettley and Ivan Stallworthy both defeated Bob Atkinson and Derek Piper with Dave Rix contributing vital points to the Blue Jays total and taking a game off Dilip Malkan, which neither of his team mates managed.

The Blue Jays scored 292 points against DTH’s 336, but at the end of the match it was revealed the Blue Jays had been awarded 99 handicap points and so won 391-336.

The second Sparken Hill side to safely negotiate the quarter finals were The Hawks, who squeezed past DTH Redlands Tarr Babies. In a closely-fought contest all three Hawks earned valuable points against the Tarr Babies with Justin Flear defeating all three Tarr Babies on aggregate.

Flear was well supported by Brian Hall and Lee Banton with Hall enjoying a good win over Roman Rosser.

The Tarr Babies played well and there were good wins for both Keith Bloomfield and Adam Pinches over Lee Banton.

After the nine singles the Tarr Babies led by 24 points, but the Hawks were awarded a handicap of 72 points and went through.

Worksop Welfare Cypriots A player Kay Wilson was injured for their clash against holders Sparken Hill Falcons.

Wilson beat Mick Potter on aggregate 35-31, lost 42-36 to Neil Penny 42-36 abd forfeited her final game against Jordan Potter.

Despite the setback, her team mates kept on fighting and Division Three’s best player Farhad Saiepour defeated Mick Potter 21-17 21-4, Jordan Potter 21-2 21-10 and Penny 21-7 21-10.

Andrew Hughes chipped in with vital points as Cypriots totalled 296 points to the Falcons’ 272, but Falcons were awarded 108 handicap points and reached the semi-finals.

In the league, DTH Redlands Roosters defeated Manton Misfits 10-0 to return to the top of Division One. For the Roosters, Tom McIntosh, Steve Fox and Clive Mitchell registered hat-tricks. McIntosh and Fox won the doubles.

had shown signs of improvement but they were no match for a Cypriots ‘A’ side pushing for the Division Three title. For the Cypriots Andrew Hughes, Farhad Saiepour and Kay Wilson all beat Harry Clarke, Jacob Hodkinson and Phil Daly in straight sets with Hughes and Saiepour adding the doubles to complete a 10-0 whitewash. The win sends the Cypriots back to the top of the table but they have played a game more than the team in second place.