Sin-bin frustration for beaten Dinnington

Frustrated Dinnington felt they did not have the rub of the green when suffering a 33-3 defeat in their second match of the new season in the North One East section of the National League’s Northern Division.

On top of defeat, they also had three players sent to the sin-bin while their hosts, Morpeth, appeared to have a charmed life in that department. Now Dinnington must bounce back quickly and hope to chalk up their first win of the campaign when they entertain Penrith this Saturday.

They made a bright enough start, missing an early penalty, but Morpeth were first on the scoresheet with a converted try in the 13th minute.

There was little between the two sides and although the visitors committed their first sin-bin offence, they rallied late in the first half and reduced the deficit to 7-3 when Chris Williams took the points on offer from a penalty in front of the posts.

Morpeth made a strong start to the second half and soon restored their seven-point advantage. As Dinnington battled hard to stay in the game, they were down to 14 men again when objecting too vociferously to the referee’s response to a high tackle.

They responded with a brief spell of pressure and three penalties, which came to nothing. But then the home side took control with more tries, and Dinnington’s exasperation boiled over in the dying minutes when a third player saw the bin.

Dinnington 2nd lost 19-15 to Scunthorpe 2nd, despite an improved performance.