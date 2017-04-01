Sheffield Steelers youngster handed national captaincy

Great Britain Under-18s forward Liam Kirk - a top prospect with Sheffield Steelers - says being captain for this week’s IIHF World Championship Division 2 Group A in Korea is an “incredible feeling.”

Kirk was confirmed as captain by head coach Martin Grubb, with Jordan Kelsall and Cameron Pound named as assistants.

GB are in Gangneung for the six-team tournament and will be playing in the two venues for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Kirk said: “It’s incredible. It is just an honour to represent your country and I’ve been lucky to do it for the under-18s and under-20s.

“To be captain of this team is just amazing.

“It’s surreal to think of the players who will play on this ice in a year’s time at the Olympics.

“But our minds at the moment are firmly set on winning gold.”

GB begin their campaign tomorrow against Estonia at 9pm (1pm UK time).

“We’ve got a skilled team this year and a team who likes to be on the puck,” continued Kirk.

“We work well offensively and take pucks to the net to score goals.”