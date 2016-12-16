Sheffield Steelers winger must ‘be more selfish’

Steelers’ sniper Jesse Schultz is under pressure to find a goal as Sheffield look for their first League win over the season over Cardiff Devils.

The 34-year-old Canadian winger hasn’t found the net in his last eight games. He scored two against Belfast on November 20 but before that he had one goal in six games.

Jesse Schultz in action for Steelers. Photo: Chris Etchells

With Sheffield labouring to get goals in their last three performances - two defeats and a home win - coach Paul Thompson would love to see Schultz, a 400-game AHL player, impose himself on Devils’ defence on Saturday night.

“He is in the team to score goals” said the coach.

“And hopefully he will get back on the score, what a place to do it!

“But I can see he is clutching his stick a little bit, when your are going seven or eight games without a goal you don’t take that shot you normally take.

“He has got a great shot and I feel at times he is looking to set everybody else up he has got to be a little more selfish.”

Asked where Schultz’s normal ruthless streak had gone he said: “He has got to get it back. That is up to him”

Thompson said team had played well in four previous defeats to Cardiff, particularly the last one, six days ago.

In that 3-2 loss, they had a disallowed goal that was “five or six inches over the line” - the video proved that, he said.

“We haven’t had our bounces down there for one reason or another. But our performances have been superb.

“I always say to the team your results normally come from performances and we are due one. We feel we are owed a win, there.

That was the best game of hockey I think we have coached in this country - it was American League level, without a doubt. Two great teams, it was a great, great contest” said Thompson.

Nottingham Panthers can do Steelers a favour on Sunday night - they host Cardiff at the NIC.