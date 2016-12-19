Sheffield Steelers winger faces fitness fight

The time to stop feeling sorry for themselves has come quickly for Sheffield Steelers.

Defeats in three of their last four games has seen them lose ground in the championship race.

But they have back-to-back midweek matches on Wednesday and Thursday with Coventry Blaze and need to start converting their games-in-hand over leaders Cardiff Devils into points.

Steelers don’t know, at this stage, if they will have winger Jesse Schultz back in the squad.

The forward went off injured with a back complaint in last Saturday’s loss at Cardiff Devils and remains a doubt.

Ironically it is the likes of Schultz, Colton Fretter and the rest of the forward line that Steeler fans would look to, to see improved scoring.

Third-place Sheffield face a Midlands team which has upgraded since the start of the season, including the signing of Great Britain forward Ben Davies.

Blaze and are keen to put some distance between themselves and the lower reaches of the division.

Steelers have beaten third-from-bottom Coventry 4-3 and 9-5 in the Challenge Cup and 6-1 in the League.

But so far this month, Blaze have twice taken the scalp of Manchester Storm, home and away, beaten Dundee at home and, on Saturday won 7-4 at Braehead Clan, although on Sunday they were shut out 3-0 at home to Belfast Giants.

Back to back wins over Blaze would see Sheffield narrow Devils’ lead to eight points.