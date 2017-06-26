Sheffield Steelers went after Dundee Stars/Manchester Storm favourite

Sheffield Steelers expressed an interest in signing Vinny Scarsella this Summer, it was revealed today.

The former Manchester Storm right winger had a strong season at Dundee Stars, scoring 72 points in 52 games, and a further eight points in the play offs.

But Steelers overtures ended when they were told the 27-year-old American was retiring.

He is taking a “high paying job in the financial industry” according to his coach Marc Lefebvre.

Meanwhile Sheffield coach Paul Thompson says new signing Joonas Rönnberg will be an effective deterrent, guarding Sheffield’s crease next season.

He said the Finn, who has played in four European countries, was a physical player, although not known for dropping the gloves, like his team-mate Zack Fitzgerald, for example.

“The Finnish Elite league is a very physical, fast-paced League and they are used to that.

“I would say the Finnish League had slightly more north American style than maybe Sweden or Germany. So he won’t be intimidated” said Thompson.

“They finish off a lot more hits than what happens here.”

