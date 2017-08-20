Sheffield Steelers v Nürnberg Ice Tigers (Sun)

Have your say

It's round two in the head-to-head between Elite League Play Off champions Steelers and DEL heavyweights Nürnberg this evening.

Steelers will need somebody other than Colton Fretter to score.

The veteran winger has notched the team's last three goals.

And as welcome as that is, Sheffield will want other forwards finding that precision in front of net.

Sheffield could be without ex Covnetry Blaze forward Matt Marquadt tonight, he picked up an injury in the 4-2 loss to Rob Wilson's Ice Tigers, at iceSheffield on Saturday.