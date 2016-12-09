Sheffield Steelers twin terrors: Levi and Rob

Levi Nelson wasn’t the only Steeler pleased he had received the award as the Elite League Player of the week, for his recent deeds.

His linemate Robert Dowd was also delighted that he was recognised for his impact, having returned recently from injury.

Dowd, himself, was named by coach Paul Thompson as the “player of the weekend” - but both he and Nelson were major thorns in the side of Nottingham Panthers, in the two victories.

“Me and Levi, from day one I think it was obvious we clicked, we find each other well and we have good chemistry. It is clicking at the minute, so hopefully roll this on” said the Teessider. Last Saturday, Dowd scored 1+0 and Nelson 0+2 in the 5-4 win at the NIC.

The following night, Dowd claimed 1+2 and Nelson 2+1 in a 6-1 mauling of Panthers at Sheffield Arena.

Dowd said: “Our whole team had a good weekend, we were solid from the goalie throughout, it is nice to get a bit of praise but you have to look around the dressing room, we had a full team going.”

Levi Nelson celebrates man of the match status

That energy will be needed tonight at third-place Belfast Giants and again at Cardiff Devils, the league leaders.

Dowd is confident Steelers can win their games in hand and the Welsh lead can eventually be dismantled.

“We do it year after year, we just keep plugging away, you can’t look too far into the future, just look at your next game.

“As long as you win your next game you have to see where it gets you. You can’t count on other people doing the business, you have got to do your own.”

This weekend presents a hectic travel arrangements.

“It will be a long one, it is not an easy couple of travel days, but it is what it is you just have to take it as you go” said Dowd.

“What we are doing right now is working, we need to keep doing all the little things right that we are doing at the minute and I think we’ll be good.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene