Sheffield Steelers star hit by broken wrist bone

Sheffield Steelers have been rocked by the news that Levi Nelson could be out for six weeks.

The firey winger suffered a broken bone in his wrist, as he blocked a shot against Braehead Clan, last Saturday.

If an operation is necessary, it could be mid to late November before he is available .

At this stage, it does not look likely that a short-term replacement will be brought in.

Indeed, if there is to be any player traffic you would perhaps expect that to involve the defence, which has conceded 21 goals in the last five games.

For Nelson, it is lousy luck - he suffered a knee injury last month which took him out of the line-up.

Much is expected of his line with Robert Dowd and Andreas Valdix, so coach Paul Thompson will hope for a quicker-than-expected recovery time.

There is better news from Anders Franzon, who has suffered concussion-type feelings after skating.

Thompson expects him to be available for Friday’s trip to Braehead Clan.

