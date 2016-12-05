Sheffield Steelers returning heroes admire class of 2016-17 after Nottingham Panthers win

Sheffield Steelers’ demolition of Nottingham Panthers attracted a few admiring gazes from former players in the stands - not least of all Jeff Legue.

The Canadian, who comes sixth in the history of most performances for the club, looked on with envy at the Power Play, in particular.

In the two weekend wins over their closes rivals, Steelers scored five on the PP.

And Legue, now a hockey coach at a private school in Canada, found that one of the most appealing spectacles of Sunday night, when Sheffield whipped Nottingham 6-1, in front of 6,972 Arena fans.

Legue admitted he was “a little bit missing” the game and the rink atmosphere.

“Looking at calibre, these guys can pass and skate” he said.

The team had progressed to where they are in the league, second place behind Cardiff Devils with five games in hand, because of that combination, he said.

“The Power Play looked great - that was something that was more my game, so I focused on that, and yes, it looked really good.

“The whole team impressed, the way they moved the puck out of the zone. It is like they picked them apart.

“It was a great game to watch and I was excited and I am happy I am here.”

Jeff Legue, second left, with Joe Talbot, Rod Sarich, Geoff Woolhouse, Mark Thomas and Steve Munn

The one-time centreman is back in Sheffield to take part in Jonathan Phillips’ Tuesday night testimonial at iceSheffield.

Legue said: “I think this town is a hard working town.

“And Jonathan Phillips: that’s what he brings. Every night, whether they lose 5-0 or win 5-0.”

The one time centreman, who had more than his share of success as a Steeler, said Phillips’ work ethic rubbed off on the more skilled players.

Legue is now a hockey coach of a Triple A team at a private school in Canada, - his class, ironically, includes the son of Nottingham coach Corey Neilson.

This week, Legue will pair up again will his old partner Joey Talbot - the pair were the scourge of defences in their heyday.

Could the couple hack it back in the serious business of today’s Elite League?

“The only time we are going to be together is iceSheffield on Tuesday!” Legue said.

While Sheffield are in optimistic mood after twin wins over Nottingham (6-1 and 5-4) Panthers are in crisis mode. They have suffered nine League defeats from 11 and, at times, were derided by their own fans both at the Arena and on social media.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene