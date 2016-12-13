Sheffield Steelers ready for Dundee Stars defensive specialists

If goals are suddenly hard to come by, it’s not particularly good timing for Sheffield Steelers to be facing one of the Elite League’s most defensive sides, this evening.

Steelers’ offence was largely shut down last weekend and tonight they will be looking to improve against a resolute Dundee Stars side, visitors to iceSheffield.

Ben O’Connor blames ill luck for weekend defeats at Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils, games the visitors largely dominated.

“Sometimes you play badly and win, this time we played well and lost” he said. “I don’t know how many times we must have hit the post over that weekend.

“We got no luck of the bounce at all. We said before the games we wanted to get pucks on the net and we did that, we had loads of shots but they didn’t go in.

“We need to keep knocking on the door until it finally caves in.”

Scoring against Dundee is rarely easy, though, and Steelers will need the win in one of their games in hand over leaders Cardiff.

“No team is a push-over in this League and Dundee are good on the Power Play and have some very skilled, quick guys” said O’Connor.

“They are a very defensive team, they put four players front of their net and look to hit you on the break, trying to get two-on-ones.

“They know their system well and it can be frustrating to play against it, but we have our game plan and if we stick to it we should have some success.”