Sheffield Steelers players joust for Elite League awards

Sheffield Steelers are well represented in the Elite League end of season award contenders' list.

Paul Thompson's men yet to have got their hands on any silverware.

But the ever-impressive Mathieu Roy and his colleagues feature in the roll of honour.

Double-winners Cardiff Devils will certainly be among the prizes. But Ervins Mustukovs must be a shoo-in for goalie of the year.

The winner of each award will be announced following the bronze medal game at this week's Playoff Final Weekend in Nottingham.

The nominees are...

FORWARD OF THE YEAR

Joey Martin (Cardiff Devils)

Vinny Scarsella (Dundee Stars)

Mathieu Roy (Sheffield Steelers)

DEFENCEMAN OF THE YEAR

Andrew Hotham (Cardiff Devils)

Jim Vandermeer (Belfast Giants)

Derrick Walser (Belfast Giants)

GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR

Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils)

Shane Owen (Fife Flyers)

Ervins Mustukovs (Sheffield Steelers)

BRITISH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Colin Shields (Belfast Giants)

Mark Richardson (Cardiff Devils)

Ben O'Connor (Sheffield Steelers)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Andrew Lord (Cardiff Devils)

Derrick Walser (Belfast Giants)

Paul Thompson (Sheffield Steelers)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Andrew Hotham (Cardiff Devils)

Vinny Scarsella (Dundee Stars)

Mathieu Roy (Sheffield Steelers)