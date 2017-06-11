Sheffield Steelers new signing will have to make a quick impression

A former team-mate of Matt Marquardt has warned him he will have to hit the ground running when he joins the Sheffield Steelers’ roster, next season.

The winger - by Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson’s own admission - didn’t have “the best of years last season” with Elite League rivals Coventry Blaze.

Now former Steeler Brett Clouthier has warned him he can’t afford any more slip-ups when he joins a team used to success.

Clouthier, who iced for Steelers in the 2006-07 campaign, was surpised by Marquardt’s offensive output in his maiden Elite League season: 13 + 22 in 52 games.

“Thirteen goals is no good, he’s a goal scorer, but he might just need a change of scenery” said Clouthier, who was coached by Dave Matsos at Sheffield.

“We all have a year, hopefully that was just a one off, which I think it will be. Playing in Sheffield he won’t have a choice!”

Matt Marquardt - will want to make a rapid impact

Clouthier is six years older but remembers being with him at the outset of his career.

“He was a great kid when I played with him. He was young but very professional at the time. He attended Ottawa Senators camp with me.

“What I remember from playing with him was his shot, he had a great shot and pretty good hands for a bigger guy.

“As a 21 yr old he came out to a nice dinner with me and my wife and his girlfriend at the time which is very mature to hang with an old f*rt like me! He will be a great addition to the team, great kid.

“He was great in the dressing room. Young kids in hockey can be complete morons sometimes but he was older than he seemed for his age at the time.”