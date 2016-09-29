Sheffield Steelers must launch their Elite League season with win over Braehead Clan

Sheffield Steelers are not the type of organisation that is prepared to accept two losses on the bounce.

History shows that, insists Paul Thompson, coach of the Elite League champions.

“This team bounces back, it is what we do” he said as his team prepare for Saturday’s League visit of Braehead Clan, following Sheffield’s defeats to Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils.

“That is why it has won what it has over the years.”

Steelers, who average more goals per match than any other Elite team, so far, hope to get back on the winning track against a Scottish side that is struggling for form and has the least productive power play in the division. “They have been having their problems, we have just got to kick on and go again” Thompson said.

n Steelers’ d-man Ben O’Connor is the top British point scorer in the British top flight with five from five games.

Mathieu Roy: pictured playing for Sheffield Steelers v Braehead Clan last November

In overall points, at the club, Canadian Mathieu Roy leads with five goals and four assists.

