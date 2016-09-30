Sheffield Steelers heed coach’s demands

Paul Thompson has had the response he has demanded from his Sheffield Steelers squad, in training, this week.

He had asked for a new wave of commitment and attention to detail after last weekend’s losses and has got what he wanted. “We have been sloppy and have put the work in to rectify that” said Thompson, ahead of Saturday’s game with Braehead Clan.

“We know where we went wrong and the guys want to put it right. We have let ourselves down in certain areas but all of it is fixable.”

Steelers have occasionally got their positional play wrong - with opposition forwards able to glide into dangerous positions and receive the puck.

Thompson prefers to avoid detailed discussion on specifics saying: “We have definitely got to be more smart but on the positive side we are clearly highly-talented on the puck and when we are skating well we are the toughest team to stop.”

Winger Levi Nelson has a 50-50 chance of returning from knee injury, but he is unlikely to play in both weekend games, Steelers are at Manchester Storm on Sunday.

Too many tap-ins conceded by Steelers

Thompson said that the visiting Clan side, while struggling for form, had a high calibre of players like top scorer Scott Pitt.

“It is only a matter of time before the form kicks in” he said.

Zack Fitzgerald had kept a close eye on recruitment at his old club, Clan, during the Summer.

“I think they are going to be a good team and competitive” he said.

“We are definitely going to have a battle, we want those points. We want to beat every single team, it doesn’t matter what colour is coming at us we want to beat every single time. It will feel good to beat them, I think.

“It’s a bit personal, for sure, but at the end of the day its a hockey game and I want the Steelers to get two points.

“That’s the crest I have on my chest and that’s who I play for and that’s where my heart is and that’s where I keep my loyalty.”

