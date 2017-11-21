Sheffield Steelers’ forward’s neck could have been broken in on ice incident, claims coach

Angry Sheffield coach Paul Thompson claim Levi Nelson could have suffered a broken neck in Steelers’ key qualifying win in the Continental Cup in Denmark.

The winger was cross checked into the boards in the final game of the series against Riga and is a doubt for this coming weekend’s fixtures against Milton Keynes Lightning and Coventry Blaze.

“We are concerned for Levi, he suffered a horrendous hit from behind which would have led to a six to 10 game ban here” said Thompson. “They talk about our League being dirty but that could have broken Levi’s neck.

“I don’t want to keep losing our best players, we’ve only just got Mathieu Roy and Colton Fretter back. Levi has been playing great for us and will be monitored this week, then we will see where we stand.”

Roy had physio and medical staff working on him for three hours before each game in Rungsted and is not totally fit.

“The medical team did a great job on him - we did not expect him to be able to play three games in three nights” said the coach. But I was pleased the Mathieu of old is obviously coming back.

“He might not be back to his best yet but we have just got to keep working on him. I liked what I saw in Denmark.”

Roy will be picked for Milton Keynes if he is fit enough.

Meanwhile winger Brady Ramsay will be hoping to see some of the action this weekend - he was rarely used and became a fifth line asset, overseas.

*Sheffield Steelers have been officially invited to tender for the Continental Cup Grand Final.

Levi Nelson comes a cropper against Minsk, Pic; Dean Woolley

Their main rivals, who play at the Kazakhstan Sports Palace, are Nomad Astana.

