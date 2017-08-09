Sheffield Steelers coach experiments with two new signings on ‘top’ line

It shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that Tim Wallace is catching the eye in Sheffield Steelers training camp.

With 101 games experience in the NHL, he comes with a craft and know-how that should light up the Elite League.

But you can never tell until the serious action start, how successful any new player is going to be.

We’ll reserve judgement.

But safe to say that skipper Jonathan Phillips already feels that the classy forward from Anchorage, Alaska - who turned 33 last Sunday - could be the scourge of opposition nets in the 2017-18 title hunt.

“Tim looks a class act on and off the ice. He looks sharp right from the start. He is clinical around the net” said the Welshman. “You don’t play where he has played without being like that.

“It’s interesting that Thommo had Wallace playing with Mathieu Roy in the first training session alongside (Swedish centreman) Jonas Westerling. Even at my age and having been here for so long your can’t help being interested to know who is with who, what the coach is thinking.”

Phillips is a veteran of training camps. He says: “You are always excited and maybe a little nervous.

“You want to do your best but camp isn’t about that on day one. We have four weeks and we just have to be better today than yesterday. Little steps peaking for the opening league and cup weekend.

“You always have an eye on the new guys. I’m playing on a line with Brady Ramsay and I like his style of play. We will get on fine. Mark Matheson look calm and collective. He’s not rushed at all and makes a great first pass.

“Joonas Ronnberg is a big man but looks very mobile too. He is hard to get around. It feels like he has a pole vault as a stick! I like the initial feel I have about the group. Let’s see what the weekend brings against Sodertalje on Saturday (iceSheffield.)”

