Sheffield Steelers 7-1 Edinburgh Capitals (9-3 agg)

Sheffield Steelers cantered into Challenge Cup semi final, easily overcoming Edinburgh Capitals tonight.

The sides were tied 2-2 after last Wednesday’s first leg in Scotland.

But bustling winger Levi Nelson scored on the Power Play via the top corner to give Sheffield an early advantage at iceSheffield, courtesy of work from Colton Fretter and Markus Nilsson.

Capitals, briefly, fought their way back.

At 16:15 Michael Dobron scored with d-man Ben O’Connor sitting out a holding penalty, making it 3-3 on aggregate.

Sheffield were unstoppable in middle period, though.

Rampant winger Nelson scored and then assisted on linemate’s Robert Dowd goal within a five minute spell.

Then d-man Anders Franzon showed his offensive skills to make it 4-1 at 32;20.

That healthy lead was good enough to ease them into the second interval.

And centreman John Armstrong effectively killed off the contest with a goal at 43;27, following Mathieu Roy’s graft.

Sheffield were now thoroughly enjoying themselves.

None more than local Liam Kirk who scored his second senior goal for the Elite League club with seven minutes remaining.

And Guillaume Desbiens wrapped up the scoring with a seventh with 90 seconds on the clock.

Steelers face a more difficult foe, Cardiff Devils, away, tomorrow.