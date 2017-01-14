Sheffield Steelers 6-5 Coventry Blaze

Sheffield Steelers overcame the frustration of a half an hour face off delay to prevail over Coventry Blaze this evening - but what a rollercoaster match.

A partial lighting failure had meant the game was late starting.

But when it did face off Sheffield were the faster of two quick teams.

Mathieu Roy took just 35 seconds to fire the puck at goalie Brian Stewart.

And Levi Nelson made a more telling contact, scoring off a power play move featuring Yared Hagos, Andreas Valdix at 1:33.

Anders Franzon hit a Blaze post but there was a set-back for the home side when Levi Nelson was kicked out for driving Barry Almeida into the boards from behind.

A precise pass, at speed, from Colton Fretter set up a goal for d-man Jace Coyle at 11:21.

At 2-0 down Coventry rallied.

Jordan Pietrus crashed the puck on to Ervins Mustukovs’ bar and Robin Bergman shot wide from a good position.

Blaze had given warning - and they did more than that in the second period.

The session was 21 seconds old when TJ Syner scored on a breakaway, shooting his past Mustukovs’ right arm.

And freshly-recovered Almeida made it 2-2 at 25:17.

But Steelers second Power Play strike of the night, from John Armstrong and 37:27 restored the champions’ lead.

A flurry of goals electrified the crowd in the final period.

Matt Marquardt on the power play was by the amazing spectacle of Robin Bergman and Ben O’Connor trding goals...twice.

Armstrong banged in the winner to send the home fans into a frenzy - with 67 seconds left on the clock.

Steelers are three points off second place Belfast Giants, with two games in hand.

