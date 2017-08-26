Sheffield Steelers 4-2 Manchester Storm (latest)

Steelers and their fans joined together in the traditional banner-raising salute at Sheffield Arena tonight to celebrate the club’s triumph in last year’s Play Off final.

Then it was back to the routine business of pre-season ice hockey, a month-long camp which should give Steelers something of an advantage over some Elite League teams.

One of those is Storm, taken over recently by Ryan Finnerty. His new boys were looking to impress the new coach as the action swung underway.

Tonight was Steelers’ fifth pre-season game. The home side had enjoyed two testing games, each, against Euro opponents Nurnberg and Sodertalje at iceSheffield.

While the scores didn’t really matter, the side certainly wouldn’t have wanted a fourth straight defeat.

But Storm upset the applecart with a seventh minute from Matt Bissonette.

That stirred the hornets’ net with Mathieu Roy and Andreas Valdix scoring twice in ten minutes.

But stubborn Storm levelled through Matt Becca at 27;38.

That wasn’t the expected script.

And Sheffield hit back when Valdix made it 3-2 and then Fretter added another 44 seconds later, at 32;25.

