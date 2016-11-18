Sheffield Steelers 2-4 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff smashed home four unanswered goals - after going two behind - to stun Steelers.

Devils, who had scored 10 goals in earlier wins at Sheffield Arena, issued a firm statement that they are no mood to yield their place at the summit. Steelers now trail seven points behind them, with four games in hand.

Coach Paul Thompson was a picture of frustration as his side collapsed in the final period.

Earlier, Colton Fretter, recently named as Elite League Player of the Week, scored and Levi Nelson had a chance to add a second on a penalty shot, but his shot went straight into goalie Ben Bowns.

Fretter’s growing influence on the team was illustrated by his second of the night, a smartly-taken back hand at 42;46.

Game over? Well not exactly.

A couple of minutes later it was 2-1 with Italian-Canadian Sean Bentivoglio reducing the margin. And the momentum turned when Guillaume Doucet equalised. Sheffield conceded a third from Patrick Asselin seconds later, who ended the scoring with another to guarantee yet another Welsh win on Sheffield ice.

Questions will be asked about how Steelers were outgunned after being in such a dominating position.

* Steelers have no match on Saturday, but host third-place Belfast Giants on Sunday at 5pm.

