Sheffield Steelers 2-1 Manchester Storm (cont)

Steelers continued their promising Challenge Cup form in the first period this evening.

Steelers beat Storm in the opening fixture of the Cup series back on September 9 but the visitors have come on leaps and bounds since then.

There was little between the two sides in the opening 10 minutes, with neither team dominating.

Sheffield had been imperious form in Group A, winning all five previous matches , while Storm had lost three of four.

And they took the lead on their second Power Play of the night, Levi Nelson scoring at 14;51 from linemate Robert Dowd.

More important matches will lie ahead between these two cross Pennine rivals, but home Coach Paul Thompson had talked about the importance of making a statement against one of the League's form teams.

And he will have been pleased to take the 1-0 lead into the first interval break, preserved when Ervins Mutukovs stopped a dangerous tip from Scott Pitt.

Zack Fitzgerald against Manchester Storm. Pic by Hayley Roberts

A scrappy middle period burst into life when Tim Wallace ended up being the last man in position in Steelers' defensive zone and he couldn't prevent Ciaran Long scoring from Linden Springer at 33:50.

But Andreas Jamtin, putting in a fiesty performance got himself into a good position in front of goal to put Sheffield ahead again at 34:28.

The net had come off its mooring seconds earlier, put landed back in them, as the puck flashed home.

Storm argued the point, it went to video review and the goal was given.