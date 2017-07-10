Sheffield ‘Stealers’ - Manchester Storm boss admits envy after Braehead Clan lose star

Ryan Finnerty admits he is jealous of Sheffield Steelers over the signing of defenceman Scott Aarssen.

Finnerty had him at Braehead Clan and made an offer to him recently now he is in charge at Manchester Storm.

But Aarssen plumped for the play off champions leaving the Storm boss to wish him well - while feeling more than a touch of envy.

“I am jealous of Sheffield. It is a great steal. These are the kind of players you want around you when you go after championships” said the one-time Steelers’ winger.

“I put in a bid for him, but players have short careers and they have to maximise what they can make. I knew when I offered him the deal it wouldn’t be enough, and I told him I knew he was worth more.

“But that is where we are at Manchester at the moment, we have to be sensible in terms of business.”

Finnerty almost drools when he discusses Aarssen’s contribution at Glasgow.

“He is an all round solid defenceman, he can play in any situation. A great player and leader, a great person, I have nothing but good things to say about him.

“He was on our Power Play and would come up with just shy of 40 points each season. Sheffield has got a good one there. He has no weaknesses.”

The Storm boss says Arena fans might not notice Aarssen - a point once made years ago about Chris Kelland. “That’s a good thing, he doesn’t play a high risk game. I’d say he’s probably defensive-first but can jump up.

“I was 100 per cent shocked that Braehead let him out the door.

“He is the kind of guy anyone would want in the dressing room and on the ice.

“He played huge minutes when I was there and if a pairing was struggling I would put him in there for a bit - he was my rock. As a personality Aarssen is very quiet but very professional and respectful and he’s got a great family. He just shows up every day!”

For Clan, it may be as big a blow as when they lost Zack Fitzgerald to Steelers in 2015, something which Finnerty never wanted to happen when he was north of the border.

“Fitzy leaving certainly wasn’t in my plans, that was our loss and Sheffield’s gain and now it’s happened to them again.”

Finnerty however is happy with way things are shaping up at Storm, whose junior development is being run by Mark Thomas.

“We are getting there, it should be a good season” he said.

