Sheffield Sharks ace plotting London Lions’ downfall

London Lions may be getting a little nervous about the return of Zach Gachette, now with DBL Sharks Sheffield.

In August, following a four year stint, Gachette left the steel city to join the capital franchise.

But he found the streets were not paved with gold there and decided to return to Sheffield, where he studied for a teaching degree at Hallam University.

Sharks travel to the Copper Box Arena, (7:30pm) in the BBL Championship tomorrow.

And Nigel Lloyd, London Lions head coach knows Gachette will be part of a formidable unit.

“Sheffield are going to be a big test for us. We needed this break and hopefully can get back to our style of basketball” he said.

“They are a team that you expect to be competing for the top four and have had some good wins lately.

“They also have Zach Gachette - who played for us last season - in great form and that is another plus for them.”

Sharks jumped above London in the standings with their pre-Christmas win against Cheshire and ended the Lions’ unbeaten start to the season.