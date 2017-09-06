Sam Walker to spearhead England swuad at Euro Championships

Worksop Olympian Sam Walker spearheads the England squad for the European Championships, which begin in Luxembourg next Wednesday.

He will compete alongside David McBeath, Helshan Weerasinghe and teenager Tom Jarvis.

England qualified for the second-tier Challenge Division and have rested their top two players, Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford. They face group matches against Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland.

The women’s team comprises Kelly Sibley, Tin-Tin Ho, Karina Le Fevre and Maria Tsaptsinos and will also play in the Challenge Division, starting with group matches against Slovenia, Greece and Israel.

Table Tennis England Head of Talent & Performance, Simon Mills, said: “We have taken the decision to rest Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford and to blood Tom and Helshan, both with an eye on their personal development and on England’s future.

“For the women, it is a chance to start the building process for a busy period including the Team World Cup in February, the Commonwealth Games in April and the World Team Championships just after that.”