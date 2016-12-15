Runners urged to sign up for the 2017 Retford half and family fun run

Runners of all ages and abilities are being encouraged to sign up for the 2017 Retford Half Marathon on Sunday 12th March.

The annual event, organised by Retford Athletic & Running Club, also includes a popular Family Fun Run.

It attracts around 1,000 entrants each year including local runners and many from across Nottinghamshire, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire as well as further afield.

The half marathon is also a regular fixture for many seasoned runners and is also popular amongst those wanting to get in shape to take part in.

Due to growing demand which saw the 2016 event sell out in January, for the 2017 event the race organisers have increased the entry cap to 1,200. This year, the half marathon is also hosting the 2017 Nottinghamshire AAA County Championships.

David Corbett, Race Director for the Half Marathon, said: “The event has grown extremely well over the last few years, increasing from just over 300 runners in 2013, to 900 in 2016, and for the 2017 event we’re expecting a bumper turn-out of around 1,200 runners.

Securing Retford Oaks Academy as the base for the 2014, 2015 and 2016 event is partly down to the success as the venue offers excellent facilities for runners and their supporters including indoor registration, changing rooms, showers, indoor bag store, outdoor cycle store, hot and cold refreshments, waiting areas and ample car parking.

“It’s also enabled us to hold the entire fun run in a safe and secure traffic free environment. We are delighted that we will be using Retford Oaks again for the 2017 event.”

A lot of runners also use the event to raise money for a variety of good causes. This year the organisers have teamed up with Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, who will be the main charity partner.

As well as many entrants to the half marathon and fun run running on behalf of Bluebell Wood, each half marathon entry fee includes a donation to the charity.

With almost 600 entrants signed up already, the 2017 is set to be the biggest and best yet and the organisers are encouraging runners to sign up as soon as possible as the race is expected sell out again well before the day.

Links to online and postal entry is available on the Retford AC website www.retfordac.co.uk. The website and the event facebook page www.retfordac.co.uk/retfordhalf also include more information on the event including course maps, results and photos from previous races and example training plans.

The entry fee for the half marathon is just £16 for UKA Affiliated runners, and £18 for Un-affiliated runners. (£2 extra on the day if places available). The fun run is free of charge to enter but each entrant must complete an online or offline entry form. The start time for the half marathon is 10am, with the fun run starting at approximately 10.15am.