Rider promoted after Donny show

Local cyclist Nick Moore celebrated promotion after his performance at Sunday’s Doncaster Cycle Racing Festival.

The Worksop based rider was in action with Staveley team Andy Moore Autocentres Racing.

Recent solid form has seen a run of consistent success, and elevation to coveted Category 2 status is his reward for a season of achievement so far.

The Doncaster City Centre events typically attract a fieldof quality riders, and with Moore’s promotion the target for the team, a supporting duo of Aaron Chambers-Smith and Xavier Scott aimed to produce the goods for their team-mate.

Following on from last week’s Leeds success, Moore was in determined mood from the flag, drivingthe peloton from the off, eager to create the break which would take him clear of the bunch.

Relentless pace finally brought the opportunity, and as the main group stretched, the elastic snapped and Moore found himself clean away with several other riders.

As Chambers-Smith andScott aimed to assist, a reasonable finish looked on the cards, and so it proved to be.

Moore continued to do the lion’s share of work near the front, and was rewarded with a creditable fifth place finish, propelling the Manton rider to promotion.

In the following Elite race, fellow Worksop rider Andy Bishop was partnered by team-mate Joel Candy, the pairing aiming for a points scoring finish once more.

Bishop looked particularly impressive, with a powerful display of smooth racing bringing in a top 10 finish, with Candy finishing in the bunch.

Team manager Andy Moore praised his riders for a professional performance in Doncaster.

He said: “Nick needed a good finish to tie up promotion today, and he delivered yet again – it was a class display and well deserved.”