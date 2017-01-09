Revealed: the brave coaching decision behind Sheffield Steelers’ win at Belfast Giants

A bold decision by Paul Thompson triggered Sheffield Steelers’ big win at Belfast Giants - and sent out a signal to the skating squad.

After losing at the SSE Arena on Saturday, the coach switched three centremen, promoting Markus Nilsson from the fourth line to play alongside Mathieu Roy and Colton Fretter.

John Armstrong found himself on the third line with Guillaume Desbiens and Mike Ratchuk and Yared Hagos paired up with Luke Ferrara and Jonathan Phillips.

“We weren’t scoring enough goals five-on-five and I felt it was time to shake things up” said Thompson after Armstrong and Hagos were among the marksmen in the 4-1 win.

“We had a team meeting before leaving our hotel and showed them what we need to achieve a positive outcome.

“It’s not a democracy but I have to say there was no negativity and everybody was very focused.

Chris Higgins with Sheffield Steelers' Christoffer Bjorklund

“Nilsson was rewarded for his form: he has done better than anybody with assists recently, but his attitude is always first class. His speed and puck skills are excellent.

“Armstrong responded to playing with fresh linemates by scoring. The fourth line had their best game for many weeks with Yared as centre.

“You cannot have any complacency at this club and when you make changes you have to stand by your decisions. The changes worked and we got the balance right. Now we look forward to hosting Edinburgh Capitals on Wednesday in one of our games in hand on the leaders.”

