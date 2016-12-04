Report: Sheffield Steelers 6 Nottingham Panthers 1 - Steelers narrow the gap at the top

Sheffield Steelers began the job of dismantling Cardiff Devils’ lead at the top with a resounding 6-1 win over Nottingham Panthers.

In one of their six games in hand, they narrowed the gap to 11 points with five games in hand.

Scene from Saturday's Nottingham v Sheffield game

Cardiff are on a six-match winning streak so Sheffield cannot take a night off. And they certainly didn’t do that on Sunday evening.

Paul Thompson’s men, who had carved out a 5-4 road win in Nottingham the previous night and were two imports down to injury, (Zack Fitzgerald and Andreas Valdix) played some of their best hockey of the season in the opening 20 minutes.

Their passing was crisp, their play direct and their forwards skating with ferocious pace, using every inch of the big Sheffield Arena ice.

In the second shift of the game, defenceman Mike Ratchuk set up an attack in which Robert Dowd scored from a weird angle (1.42.)

Scene from Saturday's Nottingham v Sheffield game

On a power play, Levi Nelson whacked in a cracker from just above the left circle.

And then another howitzer, this time from Davey Phillips, the d-man smashing the puck as he skated backwards. It looked like another seven goal mauling was on the cards but goaltender Jindrich Pacl stopped Dowd and Jesse Schultz and Markus Nilsson was a ginger whisker wide.

Nottingham, playing their 700th league game, were being made to look slow and pedestrian. Nilsson’s speed and stick-handling skills was too hot for them to handle whenever he was on the pad.

Pacl got off to a wretched start to the middle period, the netminder falling back on to a trickling puck directed by Nelson and seemed only to help it over the line (12;13.)

Action from Sheffield Steelers win over Nottingham on Sunday night

Then the value of passing accuracy was underlined by both sides. John Amstrong’s short inside switch allowed Ratchuk to make it 5-0.

But at the other end, Jeff Brown’s pass across the slot isolated Ervins Mustukovs and set up Logan Macmillan to open Panthers’ account (29.39.)

It was a goal that excited some ironic cheers from the travelling support. The strike, though, gave Nottingham some hope, of sorts.

And penalties to Jonathan Philipps and Nilsson gave them opportunities on the Power Play. But Steelers’ penalty killing was quite an art.

Action from Sheffield Steelers win over Nottingham on Sunday night

And when they got back to full strength they killed the game off as Ratchuk scored his second of the night.

After that 54th minute goal, Nottingham ran out of steam and ideas - and left to reflect on a weekend of double defeat to the champions.