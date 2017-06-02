Renishaw’s Michael Ramsden wins oldest trophy in pro golf

Renishaw Park’s club pro Michael Ramsden is celebrating success after winning the prestigious Leeds Cup, the oldest trophy in professional golf.

The 41-year-old made four birdies in the last eight holes to win the title at Cobble Hall.

The competition, run in association with Ramsdens Currency, started with 130 players on the first day, then the top 40 and ties for the second day.

Michael, from Worksop, said: “It took a while to sink in that I’d won, it’s really overwhelming. I was third last year and I’ve been second before.

“It’s my first title and it could not have been a better one to win. Of the four majors, it’s the one with the biggest field and the biggest pot. I was playing against all the top players in the PGA.”

Michael has been a PGA Professional for 23 years and has won more than 100 pro-ams and now this prestigious title. In 2012 he won the Harold Lees assistant champion cup.

He is a friend of 2016 US Masters champion Danny Willett, going back to their schooldays.

Michael has been Head PGA Professional at Renishaw Park for four years and plays PGA North region and Yorkshire PGA Events, along with running the shop and teaching. “Golf is my life,” he said.