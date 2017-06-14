Rebel rouser Brady likely to be fan favourite at Sheffield Steelers

A young Canadian firebrand, know more for his penalty minutes than his goals and assists, has been signed by Sheffield Steelers, possibly as a replacement for veteran Yared Hagos, who has announced his retirement this Summer.

Brady Ramsey, a 5ft 11ins right winger or centreman, scored just 11 goals in his last 108 games for Indy Fuel and Tulsa Oilders in the East Coast Hockey League, but sat out 183 minutes in the box in that time.

Steelers fans love an agitator, whether it’s a Tommy Plommer or a Jay Latulippe, and this might just be the man.

The 24 year old import will arrive on a one-year deal.

It will be Ramsey’s first spell overseas.

“I was looking for some energy” said coach Paul Thompson. “And Brady will bring that in bundles.

“We’ve done a lot of work on him as a player and his character.

“I believe he will be able to play up and down our line up at either centre or wing. He is comfortable in both positions.

“Brady plays a hard-nosed game, he is a competitor and I think it is fair to say that we think he will be a fan favourite.”

Ramsey says he’s thrilled to be heading to the Elite League. “I have buddies that have played in England and in Sheffield, I’m told this is the club to play for if coming to the UK” he commented.

Wingers Levi Nelson and Geoff Walker both gave their unqualified recommendations for the signing of Ramsey.

“It’s nice to hear that good people and respected players like them are confident to put their name to me succeeding in Sheffield” Ramsey said. “Both Levi and Walks have told me exceptional things about being a Steeler and I’m excited to get over there and get going.

“When I spoke with Paul Thompson he explained what he was looking for. He was honest and up front as he has a certain role for me in mind.

“I’m an energy guy and that’s what he wanted, also someone who is defensively responsible and can play the penalty kill when called upon.”