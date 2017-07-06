Quartet compete for Team GB

Athletes at Bassetlaw Triathlon Club are going from strength to strength after another period of busy activity, with Great Britain representation, trophies, medals and personal bests all being achieved.

Matt Horsfield, Simon Herberts, Helen Crossley and Yannie Duveen raced in Dusseldorf as part of Team GB at the European Age Group Sprint Triathlon Championships.

After a 750-metre open water swim, the athletes went out on a flat and technical bike course involving two bridges which were tricky around the corners after rain over night.

The race did see some people coming off their bikes and needing medical treatment. The bike leg was followed by a 5km flat and fast run.

All four members from Bassetlaw Tri Club did well, Simon coming 23rd in his age group, Matt 34th, Helen 19th and Yannie 28th in a great achievement for the athletes.

Elsewhere, Kevin Dunne and Joan Kirkwood travelled to Leeds to take part in different events at Roundhay Park on June 10th. After months of injury, Kevin returned in the England National Aquathon Championships to take bronze in the Mens 60-64 Age Group. The racen consists of an 800m swim and a 5km run.

Joan raced the Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon on June 11th, which involved a 1.5km swim, 36.22km bike, 10km run. Joan came second in the British Age Group Championships Standard Distance finding herself on the podium and receiving a silver.

Kevin Dunne was again in action on June 17th at Rutland Water, coming second in his age group at the Dambuster Standard Distance triathlon in a time of 3:02:40.

A total of 17 members took part in the Woodhall Spa Sprint Triathlon on a very hot and humid day on June 18th. The triathlon started with a swim in an open-air pool. From there triathletes went out on the bike course taking them away from the venue in to the country side of Lincolnshire.

Returning to the venue before heading out around the local housing estate of Woodhall Spa for their 5km run. The run was for many the most challenging part of the race as by then the temperature was high.

All members did well on the day. For some this was their first race with the club, John Higginbottom completed his in 1:31:04 and Luke Higginbottom in 1:20:45.

The Woodhall Spa Sprint Triathlon was the last race of the East Midlands Triathlon series which also included Southwell Sprint and Nottingham Sprint.

Craig Mercer, Stacey Aisthorpe and Helen Crossley all won their gender age groups in this series. On the same day Andy Baird completed the Ironman Staffordshire 70.3, finishing in 6:43:46 and Rachel Mottram, who has just joined the club, finished in 7:06:55.

Amy Ogden found herself on the podium on June 25th after completing Cholmondeley Castle Tri Standard Distance. Amy won her age group and came third overall.