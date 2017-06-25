Pre-Christmas Denmark trip for Sheffield Steelers' fans

Sheffield Steelers are relieved at the timing of their 2018 IIHF Continental Cup programme - it's later rather than sooner in their schedule.

Steelers will enter the in the "Third Round" in Rungsted, Denmark over the weekend of the 17th - 19th November.

Sheffield Steelers

Coach Paul Thompson had wanted to get a fair few domestic games under his belt with eight new players in the side before embarking on the

European mission.

The IIHF yesterday announced the groupings that will see the Steelers paired in the difficult section alongside the hosts, Rungsted Ishockey, Yunost Minsk (Belarus) and the winners of the Group B section containing Polish side GKS Tychy, HC Donbass from the Ukraine, Narva PSK from Estonia and Latvian side Riga.

Thompson said: "From a scheduling point of view I am relieved we have entered the Continental Cup in the third round.

"We will be playing over 80 games this year so it was important we didn't add another three to that tally.

"The group looks exciting and full of quality. I think with the winner proceeding to the Champions Hockey League this whole competition has taken on a new importance with all sides determined to do well.

"We are excited by the challenge and are looking to proceed of course. We take nothing for granted and respect every one of our opponents.

"It will be a very competitive and difficult three games for all four teams taking part. It's what helps make the competition exciting"