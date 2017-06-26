Novice triathletes get first taste of action

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club has started the season strongly with members competing from as close to home as Maltby to as far away as Mallorca and Barcelona.

A total of 11 members took part in the Southwell Triathlon — for some their first experience of triathlon competition.

Julie Lippitt finished in 1:23:55, Gary Sylvester in 1:13:07 and one off the young members, Ethan Bringloe, in 1:10:54.

Three weeks later eight members took on the Monstor Mojito and the Monstor Mojo in Peterborough.

The Monstor Mojito was a standard distance triathlon, which included a 1500m open water swim, 38km bike ride and 10km run.

Gareth Hughes raced the Monster Mojo, a middle distance race of a 1.9km swim, 82km bike ride and 20km run.

Two Bassetlaw members raced the standard distance for the first time — Stacey Aisthorpe finishing in 3:04:56 and Dawn Young in 3:09:16.

On the same day, 11 club members competed in the first sprint and super sprint triathlon at Maltby Leisure Centre, which proved to be a good event for beginners.

The sprint was a 400-metre pool swim, followed by a 25km bike ride on to local roads and a 5km run, where there was sipport from local residents.

Martin Philipson completed his first triathlon in 1:31:31.

For Matan and Yannie Duveen, it was their last race before the Outlaw Half Nottingham at Holme Pierrepont Nottingham, a half Iron Man distance of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.

Other club members who competed at the Outlaw event event were Jason Barlow and Dale Bloomer, who did the full race, and Cat Harrison as part of a relay team with Scott Harrison. Cat completed the swim and run.

The Outlaw Half started with the swim, one lap of the rowing lake with four waves of 350 participants in each.

The cycling section went through Lowdham, Southwell, Car Colston, Hawksworth and Orston before heading back through Radcliffe-on-Trent to Holme Pierrepont.

Possibly the hardest part of the race was a half-marathon run at the end.

It covered a two-lap course along the bank of the River Trent up to the Lady Bay Bridge, where runners returned back to the lake at Holme Pierrepont.

Bassetlaw triathletes’ times were:

Yannie Duveen, who was seventh in the ladies’ 55-59 age group, 6hrs 44mins 25 secs.

Matan Duveen, who was 49th in the men’s 25-29 years section, 7hrs 55mins 28secs.

Dale Bloomer, who was 33rd in the men’s 55-59 years section, 6hrs 20mins 55secs.

Jason Barlow, who was 183rd in the men’s 40-44 years section, 6hrs 40mins 13secs.

Team Harrison (Catherine and Scott) completed the chourse in 6hrs 14mins 54secs.

Anyone who would like to have a go at tackling a triathlon is invited to join the Bassetlaw club for the Bassetlaw Sprint Triathlon.

It will be held on 6th August for a fifth successive year.

The event is based at Worksop Leisure Centre and consists of a 400m pool swim, a 21km bike route and a 5km run.

Entry costs from £34, go to www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/event for further details and information.

The event is said to be the perfect race for beginners as well as experienced racers.

A spokesman for Bassetlaw Triathlon Club said: “We like to see you on the 6th August, so make sure to sign up. There is also a novice training day before the event.”