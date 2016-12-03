Nottingham Panthers 4-5 Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers claimed an important two points in the Elite League title chase tonight.

They won at Nottingham Panthers to continue their attempt to shorten the points lead of current leaders Cardiff Devils, at the top of the Elite League.

A five goal, highly-entertaining first period, saw Sheffield take the lead.

It was breathtaking stuff.

Sheffield’s top scorer Mathieu Roy’s opener (3.10) was equalised by Panthers’ arch sniper Brad Moran (9.44.)

Matt Carter gave Panthers the lead at 11.32. But then John Armstrong made it 2-2 at 12.11.

Sheffield Steelers

Then Elite League’s Great Britain top point-scorer Ben O’Connor put Sheffield ahead again at 14.31.

But the swings and roundabouts continued.

Chris Lawrence, the ex Steeler, made it 3-3 only for Rob Dowd to give the visitors the advantage for the third time (4-3.)

It was utterly breathless stuff.

Sheffield hung on tight, coming on the right side of an officials’ judgement when Panthers were claiming an equaliser.

It was a critical officiating call.

And Steelers cashed in when Markus Nilsson slotted in Sheffield’s fifth of the night, at 52:25.

Nothing is easy at the NIC.

Carter got his second of the night at 53.50 to make it 5-4....it was anyone’s game, but Steelers stamped their authority to take the points.

Now they need to do the same thing tomorrow in the second of the weekend head-to-heads.