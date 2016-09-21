New PB for ultra-runner Steve at Robin Hood 100

Clowne Road Runners once again demonstrated the diversity of the club with members taking part in a wide variety of events over the weekend.

Husband and wife duo Dave and Julie Keeling both set new PB’s at Rother Valley parkrun. Dave finished in 24:39 PB by 54 secs and Julie in 26:37 PB by a huge 1min 27 secs and 1st Lady in age category.

Clowne’s ultra-runners Steve Battle and Richard Hind each completed long distance events. Steve took on the local Robin Hood 100 achieving a new personal best with a time of 24 hours and 50 minutes. Richard headed further north for the Hardmoors 60, a gruelling 62 miles and 3500m of ascent along the Cleveland Way from Guisborough to Filey completing the event in 13 hours 32 minutes.

CRR Ladies travelled to the Yorkshire hills to take part in the 2016 Wineathlon, this year opting to run dressed as pink ‘118’ characters. Run across 9 miles of countryside with wine stations replacing water stations and everyone made it to the finish.

Moss Valley Madness was the clubs’ latest Grand Prix event and Gareth Lowe finished in 1st place with a time of 37:29 followed by Darren King 40:15, Graham Worsfold 43:28, Louise Lowe 51:04, Chris Lane 52:48, Jackie Robson 56:38, Karen Shipman 57:05, Julie King 59:16, Gregg Goddard 63:57, Jim McIntosh 66:08, Graham Sheen 67:13, and Lynn Hazelton 71:39.