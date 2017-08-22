More golden glory for multi-talented athlete Emily Race

One of Worksop Harriers’ leading lights, Emily Race, enjoyed more success, this time in the Midlands U15s and U17s Track and Field Championships, held over two days at Nuneaton.

The multi-talented Emily backed up her performances the previous week when she was crowned Midlands champion and finished fourth nationally in the U17s’ heptathlon.

She pocketed three gold medals and one silver at Nuneaton, recording personal bests in winning the 80m hurdles and high jump and also tasting success in the long jump. She finished second in the shot put.

Harriers’ teammate Lucy Forrest, competing at U15 level, won gold in the hammer and also bronze in the shot put.