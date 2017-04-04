Mixed start to the new motorcycling season by Hipwell

Harworth motorcycling ace Dean Hipwell reflected on a mixed but satisfactory opening weekend of the season in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship, which aims to unearth the Superbike stars of the future.

The opening round, comprising three races, took place at Donington Park alongside the launch of the new British Superbike Championship campaign. And Hipwell, riding a new BMW machine, replacing the Kawasaki he had for his debut season last year, collected his first three points for the CDH Racing team by finishing 13th in the final race.

He had been down the field in 27th and 17th in the opening two contests after his bike suffered mechanical problems.

His engine suddenly lost power on the eighth lap of the first race and he was forced to pull into the pit lane. The problem was later found to be the electronic throttle defaulting.

In the second race, Hipwell had moved through the field and was as high as 11th by the start of the last lap. But then disaster struck with only one corner to go as the chain came off his bike, and he had to limp to the line.

Even the third race the following day was not without its hiccups as Hipwell lost vital ground on the final four laps when unable to control the BMW as well as he should have done.

Nevertheless it was all part of the learning curve for the team, who are now looking forward to round two at Brands Hatch over the Easter weekend.