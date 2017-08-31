Mark Cavendish to compete in Tour of Britain - including North Notts stage

Cycling superstar Mark Cavendish will compete in this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which comes to North Nottinghamshire for the first time next week.

Cavendish - a sprint specialist - will be part of the Dimension Data team looking to make it a hat-trick of tour wins, having claimed the honours in 2015 and 2016.

The 32-year-old will make a return to racing after a broken shoulder blade forced him to withdraw from the Tour de France in July. The injury was sustained after a collision in the stage four sprint finish.

The Manx Missile is second in the all-time Tour de France stage wins with 30 and was chasing Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 when the collision with Peter Sagan forced him to pull out.

And his record in the Tour of Britain is equally impressive.

He boasts 10 stage wins and will be looking to add to that statistic when the action starts this Sunday (September 3) in Edinburgh before snaking down the country.

It lands in Mansfield for stage four on Wednesday (September 6) and the 165km route takes in Eastwood, Hucknall, Worksop, Edwinstowe and Retford before finishing in Newark-on-Trent.

Spectators will get to see 120 of the world’s top cyclists battle it out for the stage win. For a full list of places and expected times visit www.tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-four.

OVO Energy Your of Britain 3-10 September

Stage One: Sunday 3 September - Edinburgh to Kelso (190km)

Stage Two: Monday 4 September - Kielder Water & Forest Park to Blyth (211km)

Stage Three: Tuesday 5 September - Normanby Hall Country Park to Scunthorpe (178km)

Stage Four: Wednesday 6 September - Mansfield to Newark-on-Trent (165km)

Stage Five: Thursday 7 September - The Tendring Stage Individual Time Trial (16km)

Stage Six: Friday 8 September - Newmarket to Aldeburgh (187km)

Stage Seven: Saturday 9 September - Hemel Hempstead to Cheltenham (185km)

Stage Eight: Sunday 10 September - Worcester to Cardiff (180km)