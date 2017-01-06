Manor Racing enter administration

Former Dinnington-based F1 team Manor Racing have entered administration, according to BBC Sport.

It is reported that the team has been in talks with new investors but nothing has been concluded.

The situation sees Manor, that finished last season 11th and last in the championship, fighting for its future.

The team, set up by Laughton man John Booth in 2009, became Marussia and moved base to Banbury, Oxfordshire, in 2011.

It has been in administration before when it lost their Russian backer in 2014.