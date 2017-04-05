Lowe takes sixth in Greater Manchester Marathon

Thousands of runners took to the streets of Manchester for the ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon, which saw Clowne Road Runner Gareth Lowe finish sixth and first Male Vet with an impressive time of 2:27:26. Also running were Malc Stapleton and Matt Russell with Malc finishing in 3:14:13 and Matt in 3:21:51.

Dan Page completed the Calderdale Hike, the second event in the Runfurther Ultra Running Championships.

Covering 37 miles with 5,800 feet of ascent, he finished in four th place.

Julie King ran a new 10k PB at the Lincoln 10k finishing in 47:27 and gaining a Silver Club standard.

Heather Brennan took part in the Monsal Trail Half Marathon, this event making its debut in 2017.

After three months off due to injury, she was pleased to complete the course in 2:09.

Gemma Scougal raced in the Clumber Park Sprint Duathlon, a Team GB Age-Group qualification race, with hopes of a fast enough time to automatically qualify.

Lots of tough competition meant the Clowne Road Runner finished eightth in her age category with an overall time of 1:15:40 and just missed out on qualification.

A good season of training and racing could still bag Scougal a Team GB place at another qualifying event later on in the year.