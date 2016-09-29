Lindrick trio set for Ryder Cup challenge

Lindrick Golf Club members Lee Westwood, Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick will take to the fairway today (Friday) as the Ryder Cup gets underway at Hazeltine.

The trio flew out to the US on Monday and will form part of a European team aiming to secure the trophy for the fourth successive occasion and continue the continent’s dominance of the Ryder Cup in recent years.

And despite Europe this time having six rookies in the squad, including Willett and the tournament’s youngest player in 22-year-old Fitzpatrick, the far more experienced Westwood believes has no concerns ahead of what is his tenth Ryder Cup having been picked as a wildcard.

He said: “I think the rookies can fight and take a bit of stick. There’s still a lot of experience in there so I’m very positive as I think we’ve got some world class players.

“It will be tough, but I look at a lot of the players’ characters and I think they can take it.”

The tournament begins at 7.35am local time with the Foursomes and will finish on Sunday with the singles matches.