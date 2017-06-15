Levi Nelson sees goals ahead for ‘defensive’ new Sheffield Steelers team-mate

Levi Nelson believes there could be goals and assists to come from new signing Brady Ramsay.

The 24-year-old newcomer has so far carved out a niche as a defensive-minded forward and a man who is prepared to throw the punches if necessary.

Ramsay has been used in that selfless role at the sacrifice of points haul at his previous ECHL clubs. But Nelson, an admirer of the younger man, believes a change of scene can trigger his offensive instincts.

Asked if Ramsay can be offensively successful in the EIHL, the Sheffield winger replied: “Yeah I think so; he has always been a role player, but given the chance I think with his skill-set he should be able to get on the score sheet a little more.”

Nelson was an AHL player with Providence Bruins when Ramsay, set off on his career, in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

The Sheffield forward said over the years it was obvious that “Brady is a guy that knows his role and plays it well. He will bring energy every shift. He likes to finishing his checks and he is not afraid to drop the gloves” said Nelson.

Brady Ramsay - signing for Sheffield Steelers

“Whether it is sticking up for a team-mate or trying to change the momentum of the game to get the guys going. He is a team-first guy that will do what ever it takes to win.

“He is a guy that likes to be solid in both ends of the ice and has good skills.

“Brady is great on and off the ice and he will fit in well with the group of guys we have.”

At 24 years of age, Ramsay is the same age as Luke Ferrara, who was released by Sheffield a few weeks ago and has been snapped up by Coventry Blaze.

Ramsay, from Calgary, says he is the kind of player “who sticks up for his team-mates..a guy who springs energy when morale is a little bit low or if we are down a couple of goals.

“I like to be a two-way forward I can play at both ends.”

He said that hockey was “ the only place you can bare-knuckle box and not get in trouble with it with the law.”