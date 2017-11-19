Latest: Sheffield Steelers 4-2 Kurbads Riga

Sheffield Steelers recorded two wins out of three in their Continental Cup sojourn in Denmark - finishing on a high with a 4-2 win over Kurbads Riga, of Latvia.

Much of the early part of the match was dictated by a misconduct penalty handed to Cipulis Martins.

Steelers special team cracked in a goal from Westerling, assisted John Armstrong at 11.18.

A great start - but Steelers were rocked on their heels 71 seconds later when Gatis Gricinskis scored short-handed to make the game level at 1-1.

But the Latvians success was short-lived.

A further 73 seconds of the game, and still on the Power Play, Mathieu Roy found the net from Armstrong and Wallace.

The margin was doubled when hot-scorer Levi Nelson scored another on the PP from Andreas Valdix.

It was a hell of a period - but it had not finished yet.

With Scott Aarssen serving a minor penalty for slashing, Martin Gipters reduced Riga's arrears to 2-3.

Both sides cancelled each other out in the middle session.

And with tension rising, and the game going into its last minute, Riga pulled their goalie.

That was an invitation for Ben O'Connor, with slide rule precision, to score an empty netter with four seconds on the clock.

It had been a riveting contest and an advert for the Continental Cup- and both sides applauded their fans at the end.

