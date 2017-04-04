Last-gasp try denies unlucky Dinnington RUFC

Frustrated Dinnington RUFC came within a whisker of taking a huge step towards safety from relegation before conceding with the last play of the game at Percy Park.

Dinnington led for most of the match and were still 38-35 ahead seconds from time, on the brink of a vital boost to their toils near the foot of the Northern North-East One division in the National League.

But the North Shields outfit moved the ball out wide and found a gap to squeeze over in the corner for a try that sealed them a 40-38 success.

Dinnington did still take two points from the match but with only two to play, their fate could still go down to the last day of the season when they take on bottom team Wheatley Hills.

Despite having to field two debutants, a flying start by the visitors resulted in a try from Michael Leitch and two penalties from Jonny West to give them an 11-0 lead after little more than ten minutes.

The home side struck back with a converted try before Dinnington extended their lead to 18-7 when Leitch scored again and West converted again. Even when Park responded once more, West kicked another penalty to give the visitors a 21-14 advantage at half-time.

They started the second half well too, winning a penalty that saw a home player sin-binned. A kick for the corner set up a catch and drive, with Antony Ross going over to make it 26-14.

The lead was cut to five points when Park produced a converted try, and as the tit-for-tat scoring con tinued, tries from Ross and then Ryan Donnelly, after Andrew Pickering had broken from a scrum, sandwiched another converted try from the hosts.

Ten points in front, Dinnington knew another score would kill the game off. But after losing possession at a lineout, they leaked a try five minutes from the end to Park, who proceeded to launch a barrage of attacks.

In their next game this Saturday, Dinnington are at home to West Hartlepool.