Kell Brook v Errol Spence: How abusive language just spurs Brit on more

Errol Spence’s camp have shot themselves in the foot in their attempts to destabilise Kell Brook before their world title showdown at Bramall Lane on May 27.

Members of the American team have tried to taunt the Sheffield welterweight king pin about potential difficulties in making 147 pounds, after last campaigning at 160lbs.

Derrick James, Spence’s trainer, recently labelled the champion as a “fat guy who likes to eat.”

But Brook is feeding off that thought and using it to his advantage.

“That’s all they have got! They don’t call me a rubbish fighter, all they are banging on about is that I am struggling with weight” he told The Star.

“That just fuels me more! I am having a meticulous training camp and am dropping weight slowly and healthily. I’ve always done it before and I’ll be in good nick on the night. All this does is motivates me more.”

Brook and Spence face off at a press briefing at Bramall Lane. Pic: Lawrence Lustig

Sheffield United director Scott McCabe said the show - to be broadcast on by Sky TV and on Showtime in the Spence’s home country will be a history-defining moment at the football stadium.

“We are absolutely honoured and delighted to stage this fight, we have invested significantly in the stadium and hope this event is the first of many. There is no better atmosphere that Bramall Lane when’s there’s a full house” said McCabe.

Spence has said it “doesn’t faze me fighting here in front of 30,000 people” at the Lane.

Tickets for the Brook’s IBF title defence will go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

Derrick James

They range from £40 in tiered seating to £600 VIP packages. It will be the biggest show at the Lane since Herol ‘Bomber’ Graham stopped Lindell Holmes on an Ingle show in 1984.

Details of a “packed” undercard have yet to be revealed.

